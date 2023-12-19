Court date set in Hunter Biden's California tax case

Hunter Biden is set to appear in a California courtroom next month on nine tax counts, the latest fallout from a special counsel investigation into his business affairs

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
13 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden is set to appear in a California courtroom next month on nine tax counts, the latest fallout from a special counsel investigation into his business affairs.

President Joe Biden's son is scheduled for an initial appearance at an arraignment in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, according to a federal court calendar posted Monday.

He is facing three felony and six misdemeanor counts, including filing a false return, tax evasion, failure to file and failure to pay. Prosecutors say he spent millions on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills.

His defense attorney has said that prosecutors bowed to political pressure in bringing the case and Hunter Biden was targeted because of his father’s political position.

The cases come after the implosion of a plea deal involving tax and gun counts that would have spared him jail time. Instead, Hunter Biden is now also charged with federal firearms courts in Delaware alleging he broke laws against drug users having guns in 2018.

The cases are now on track to possible trial as his father campaigns for reelection.

In Other News
1
Iceland volcano erupts weeks after thousands were evacuated from a town...
2
Shedeur Sanders will participate in spring ball at Colorado after back...
3
Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin back in action nine days after getting...
4
Colorado releases first 5 wolves in reintroduction plan approved by...
5
Marvel, Disney drop actor Jonathan Majors after he's convicted of...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top