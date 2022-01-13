Court dismisses Louisiana pastor's virus restrictions suit

U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson in Baton Rouge said the lawsuit by Tony Spell seeking an order blocking the restrictions is moot because the restrictions expired long ago. And Jackson rejected Spell's request for damages from state officials.

Spell garnered national attention in March 2020 when he began to flout the state's public health order at a time when much of the country was in lockdown over the emergence of COVID-19. Louisiana was being hit especially hard at the time, but hundreds showed up to hear Spell claim that the virus was nothing to be concerned about.