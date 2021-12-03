Court hears arguments in Trump rape accuser's lawsuit

Federal law makes it difficult to sue U.S. government employees individually for actions related to their jobs.

If the government prevails in taking Trump's place, the change could lead to the dismissal of the case. Federal courts historically haven't permitted defamation claims against federal employees for actions taken in their official capacity.

Justice Department lawyer Mark Freeman told the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals of Friday he wasn't out to “defend or justify” Trump's comments, calling them “crude and offensive.”

“I’m here because any president facing a public accusation of this kind, with the media very interested, would feel obliged to answer questions from the public, answer questions from the media,” Freeman said.

“When somebody says he did a heinous crime 20 years ago, he needs to address it,” Habba added, saying that Carroll's claims essentially assailed Trump's fitness for office. Carroll's lawyers, however, argue that Trump's response went beyond any job obligation.

“A White House job is not a promise of an unlimited prerogative to brutalize someone who was a victim of a prior attack,” attorney Joshua Matz said.

It's not clear how soon the appeals court will decide.

The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they choose to tell their stories publicly, as Carroll has done.