Court in Italy convicts 90 suspects in probe of crime clans

Both trials explored the activities of a a dozen ‘ndrangheta clans, and especially one based in Vibo Valentia, Calabria. Prosecutors alleged the clans are linked to a convicted ’ndrangheta boss, Luigi Mancuso.

Prison sentences meted out in the fast-track trial ranged from 10 months to 20 years. Among those receiving the stiffest sentence was Pasquale Gallone, who prosecutors allege is a top lieutenant of Mancuso, ANSA said.

Among those acquitted on Saturday were an Italian lawyer and businessman who prosecutors had sought to portray as being in cahoots with the Mancuso crime clans.

The Lamezia Terme bunker is so vast that a score of video screens were attached to the ceiling so participants could view the proceedings. So-called “maxi-trials” aren’t infrequent in Italy. In 1986, in Palermo, in a similarly specially constructed bunker, 475 alleged members of Cosa Nostra, the Sicilian Mafia, were put on trial in a case that eventually yielded more than 300 convictions.