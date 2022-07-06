BreakingNews
Some Vandalia residents upset about 1M square-foot warehouse proposal
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Court OKs immunity defense in alleged sex trafficker's death

FILE - Chrystul Kizer sits in the Kenosha County Courthouse on Feb. 6, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Wisconsin's Supreme Court is set to decide Wednesday, July 6, 2022, whether Kizer, an alleged sex trafficking victim accused of homicide, can argue at trial that she was justified in killing the man who trafficked her, a ruling that could help define the extent of immunity for trafficking victims nationwide. (Paul Williams/The Kenosha News via AP, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Chrystul Kizer sits in the Kenosha County Courthouse on Feb. 6, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Wisconsin's Supreme Court is set to decide Wednesday, July 6, 2022, whether Kizer, an alleged sex trafficking victim accused of homicide, can argue at trial that she was justified in killing the man who trafficked her, a ruling that could help define the extent of immunity for trafficking victims nationwide. (Paul Williams/The Kenosha News via AP, File)

Nation & World
By TODD RICHMOND, Associated Press
Updated 58 minutes ago
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that a woman may cite sex trafficking as an immunity defense at her trial for killing her alleged trafficker

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A sex trafficking victim accused of killing a man who allegedly trafficked her can argue at trial that she was justified in killing him, Wisconsin’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday in a decision that could help define the limits of legal immunity for trafficking victims nationwide.

Prosecutors say Chrystul Kizer traveled to Randall Volar’s home in Kenosha in June 2018. Kizer, who was 17 at the time, shot him in the head, burned down the house and stole his BMW, according to court documents.

Kizer, now 22, contends she met Volar on a sex-trafficking website. She says he sexually assaulted her and sold her to others for sex. She told detectives she shot him after he tried to touch her, according to the criminal complaint.

Her attorneys have argued that she’s immune from prosecution under a 2008 state law that absolves sex trafficking victims of any offenses resulting from being trafficked. Nearly 40 states have passed laws that give trafficking victims at least some level of criminal immunity, according to Legal Action of Wisconsin, which provides legal help for low-income people.

They had planned to invoke the immunity law at her trial on charges that include arson and first-degree intentional homicide, but Kenosha County Circuit Judge David Wilk refused to allow it. He ruled that immunity extends only to trafficking-related charges such as restraining someone, extortion, prostitution or slave labor. An appellate court ruled last year, however, that Kizer could argue that the law shields her from prosecution.

State attorneys asked the high court to reverse that decision, maintaining that the immunity statutes can’t possibly extend to homicide. First-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life sentence.

Assistant Attorney General Timothy Barber said during oral arguments in March that Kizer’s interpretation would create an unprecedented expansion of the self-defense doctrine, eliminating any questions about whether killing someone was reasonable or necessary.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court decision isn’t binding on other states but could inform attorney strategies in similar cases elsewhere in the country, legal experts say.

Anti-violence groups lined up to support Kizer, filing briefs in her case saying that trafficking victims often feel so trapped they believe they have to take matters into their own hands.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are sexual assault victims, but Kizer discussed her case in an interview from jail with The Washington Post that was published in 2019.

___

Follow Todd Richmond on Twitter at https://twitter.com/trichmond1

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Chrystul Kizer, right, and her attorney Larisa Benitez-Morgan sit together in the Kenosha County Courthouse on Feb. 6, 2020. Wisconsin's Supreme Court is set to decide Wednesday, July 6, 2022, whether Kizer, an alleged sex trafficking victim accused of homicide, can argue at trial that she was justified in killing the man who trafficked her, a ruling that could help define the extent of immunity for trafficking victims nationwide. (Paul Williams/The Kenosha News via AP, File)

Credit: Paul Williams

FILE - Chrystul Kizer, right, and her attorney Larisa Benitez-Morgan sit together in the Kenosha County Courthouse on Feb. 6, 2020. Wisconsin's Supreme Court is set to decide Wednesday, July 6, 2022, whether Kizer, an alleged sex trafficking victim accused of homicide, can argue at trial that she was justified in killing the man who trafficked her, a ruling that could help define the extent of immunity for trafficking victims nationwide. (Paul Williams/The Kenosha News via AP, File)

Credit: Paul Williams

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Chrystul Kizer, right, and her attorney Larisa Benitez-Morgan sit together in the Kenosha County Courthouse on Feb. 6, 2020. Wisconsin's Supreme Court is set to decide Wednesday, July 6, 2022, whether Kizer, an alleged sex trafficking victim accused of homicide, can argue at trial that she was justified in killing the man who trafficked her, a ruling that could help define the extent of immunity for trafficking victims nationwide. (Paul Williams/The Kenosha News via AP, File)

Credit: Paul Williams

Credit: Paul Williams

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - This booking photo provided by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department taken on Feb. 22, 2018, shows Randall Volar. Wisconsin's Supreme Court is set to decide Wednesday, July 6, 2022, whether Chrystul Kizer, an alleged sex trafficking victim accused of homicide, can argue at trial that she was justified in killing Volar, the man who trafficked her, a ruling that could help define the extent of immunity for trafficking victims nationwide. (Kenosha County Sheriff's Department via AP, File)

Credit: Uncredited

FILE - This booking photo provided by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department taken on Feb. 22, 2018, shows Randall Volar. Wisconsin's Supreme Court is set to decide Wednesday, July 6, 2022, whether Chrystul Kizer, an alleged sex trafficking victim accused of homicide, can argue at trial that she was justified in killing Volar, the man who trafficked her, a ruling that could help define the extent of immunity for trafficking victims nationwide. (Kenosha County Sheriff's Department via AP, File)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - This booking photo provided by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department taken on Feb. 22, 2018, shows Randall Volar. Wisconsin's Supreme Court is set to decide Wednesday, July 6, 2022, whether Chrystul Kizer, an alleged sex trafficking victim accused of homicide, can argue at trial that she was justified in killing Volar, the man who trafficked her, a ruling that could help define the extent of immunity for trafficking victims nationwide. (Kenosha County Sheriff's Department via AP, File)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

In Other News
1
Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia's capital
2
Stocks waver on Wall Street as turbulent trading persists
3
US job openings slip, though remain at healthy level
4
Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi on cover of NBA 2K23 WNBA edition
5
Spain's famous Bull Run festival back after 2-year hiatus
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top