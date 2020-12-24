Court orders release of man charged in Daniel Pearl killing

The acquittal is now being appealed separately by both the government and Pearl’s family. The government has opposed Sheikh’s release, saying it would endanger the public. The Supreme Court will resume its hearing on Jan. 5.

Sheikh had been convicted of helping lure Pearl to a meeting in the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi, in which he was kidnapped. Pearl had been investigating the link between Pakistani militants and Richard C. Reid, dubbed the “Shoe Bomber” after trying to blow up a flight from Paris to Miami with explosives hidden in his shoes.

A gruesome video of Pearl’s beheading was sent to the U.S. consulate. The 38-year-old Wall Street Journal reporter from Encino, California, was abducted Jan. 23, 2002.

___

Associated Press writer Kathy Gannon in Islamabad contributed to this report.