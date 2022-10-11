Court rejects Black Texas death row inmate's race bias claim

Sotomayor wrote that Thomas' conviction and death sentence should be overturned.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had earlier rejected Thomas' claim that his lawyer failed to provide competent representation.

Courts had earlier rejected appeals from Thomas' lawyers that Thomas should not be executed because he is mentally ill.

He confessed to killing his estranged wife, Laura Christine Boren, 20, their son, Andre Lee, 4, and her 13-month-old daughter, Leyha Marie Hughes, in 2004. Thomas said God had told him to commit the killings. The victims were stabbed and had their hearts ripped out.

Five days later in jail he plucked out one of his eyes. While on death row in 2009, he removed his remaining eye and told prison officials he ate it.

Thomas does not have an execution date.