Court reviewer: Ohio State broke law by withholding records

Clark rejected the university's defense of the deliberate delay, which argued in part that Ohio State had always been committed to making Strauss-related records public but worried that sharing them bit by bit might hurt the investigation.

“The university and the independent investigators had serious concerns that releasing records piecemeal during the investigation would retraumatize survivors and create a chilling effect that would compromise the integrity of the investigation and our ability to publicly uncover the truth of what happened decades ago,” spokesman Benjamin Johnson reiterated in an email Tuesday.

Nearly 400 Strauss accusers have sued the university over its failure to stop Strauss, a team doctor, during his two-decade tenure despite students raising concerns with various school officials. Many of the accusers said they were groped during exams at campus athletic facilities, the student health center, Strauss’ off-campus men’s clinic and his home.

The university has apologized and announced it would pay about $41 million to settle a dozen lawsuits involving 162 of those men.

Strauss died in 2005. No one has publicly defended him.

