Court rules against artist Peter Max over damaged works

A lower court judge had ruled the valuations were appropriate and that Max's approach “overlooked the possibility that many of the items had not sold in the past and that the entire body of works likely would not in the future be sold at these prices," according to Thursday's ruling.

The appeals court also wrote in its ruling that it lacked jurisdiction and left the lower court's decision undisturbed.

An attorney representing Max said he was reviewing the opinion and considering whether to appeal to the state Supreme Court.

"This appeal raises important and novel questions concerning the valuation of insurance claims under policies covering fine arts collections," attorney Bradley Nash said. “Despite the important public policy issues presented, the Appellate Division declined to exercise its supervisory authority and did not reach the merits of the appeal. We are evaluating all options.”