Court rules France failed to respect its climate change goal

The court ruled that there was a link between ecological damage and deficiencies by the state in respecting its own goals. It decided that awarding money wasn't appropriate in this case. Instead, reparations should center on fixing the failure to respect goals for lowering greenhouse gases.

The four NGOs that brought the case called the decision “a first historic victory for the climate” as well as a “victory for truth," saying that until now France has denied the “insufficiency of its climate policies.”

The court gave itself two months to decide on measures to repair the problem and stop it from getting worse. It did, however, ask the French state to pay each of the four organizations that brought the action a symbolic euro each, a common practice in France.