Court says UK's nursing home COVID-19 policy was illegal

The judges backed some parts of the lawsuit's arguments but rejected claims made under human rights legislation and against the National Health Service.

Like many countries, the U.K. had little capacity to test for the coronavirus when the pandemic began, and many asymptomatic patients were released from hospitals back into care homes, where COVID-19 soon ran riot.

Around 20,000 people died with the virus in British nursing homes during the initial months of the country's first outbreak in 2020.

The health secretary at the time, Matt Hancock, has said the government did all it could to keep people safe during the biggest public health crisis in decades.

Hancock’s office said in a statement that the court ruling cleared him of wrongdoing and found he "acted reasonably on all counts.” It said Hancock wished that health officials had told him sooner all they knew about asymptomatic transmission of the virus.

Claimant Cathy Gardner, whose father died in April 2020, said “my father and other residents of care homes were neglected and let down by the government.”

“Matt Hancock’s claim that the government threw a protective ring round care homes in the first wave of the pandemic was nothing more than a despicable lie of which he ought to be ashamed and for which he ought to apologize,” Gardner said.

There was no immediate response from the government.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set up an independent public inquiry into Britain’s handling of the pandemic, though it has yet to begin. More than 174,000 people have died in Britain after testing positive for the virus, the highest toll in Europe after Russia.