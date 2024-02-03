Court sets June hearing for JetBlue and Spirit appeal of a ruling blocking their $3.8 billion merger

The appeals court ordered the airlines to file their pre-hearing briefs Feb. 26, with a response by the U.S. Justice Department due by April 11.

The Justice Department sued to block the merger last year, saying it would reduce competition and drive up fares, especially for travelers who depend on low-fare Spirit.

In January, a federal district judge in Boston sided with the government and blocked the deal, saying it violated antitrust law.

New York-based JetBlue had argued that the merger would help it compete more effectively against bigger airlines. However, the price tag looks less attractive because of continuing losses and other problems at Spirit, which is based in Miramar, Florida. Last week JetBlue warned that it might terminate the agreement.