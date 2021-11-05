Court to hear cases of docs convicted in pain pill schemes

Jessica Burch, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, was a patient of Kahn's who died from an overdose in 2015.

He wrote nearly 15,000 prescriptions for controlled substances between 2011 and the end of 2016, totaling nearly 2.2 million pills and of which nearly half were oxycodone, prosecutors said.

In their appeals, both doctors said they acted within professional norms and that they were prevented from mounting a “good faith” defense that they did not intend any harm to patients.

The Justice Department said in Ruan's case that there was overwhelming evidence that Ruan and his partner acted “as a large-scale pusher — not as a physician.”