Cousins returns to Vikings quarterback room after quarantine

Coach Mike Zimmer has bluntly expressed his frustration with the vaccine holdouts, not only in the locker room but in public, with the Delta variant fueling another nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases.

From a competitive standpoint, the scare of suddenly losing the starting quarterback to quarantine rather than injury or illness — dreading the possibility of a costlier such setback in the regular season — made Zimmer even more exasperated with Cousins and the others on the team who have opted against getting the shots.

“I’m done talking about vaccinations. I’m out of that business,” Zimmer said Wednesday. He was not scheduled to be available to the media Thursday.

Cousins has started his 10th year in the NFL, his fourth with the Vikings. His salary cap charge ($31 million) is the second highest in the league this season, behind Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson. Cousins has a fully guaranteed $35 million salary on the books for 2022, with a $45 million hit to the salary cap in the final year on his current contract. The Vikings drafted Mond in the third round.

