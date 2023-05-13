Cousins scores in OT to send Panthers into Eastern Conference final after 3-2 win over Maple Leafs

Woll was coming off a 24-save effort in a Game 4 win that avoided the sweep.

The Maple Leafs now face an uncertain offseason despite its breakthrough against the Lightning. General manager Kyle Dubas doesn’t have a contract beyond June 30, while there have also been rumblings about the future of coach Sheldon Keefe. Nylander and Auston Matthews both have one year remaining on their contracts and can sign extensions as of July 1, while fellow star forward Mitch Marner’s no-movement clause kicks in the same day.

Toronto’s high-powered offense — including the so-called “Core Four” of Matthews, Nylander, Marner and John Tavares — scored just three times in the series for a team that totaled just 14 goals over its final seven playoff games, including a paltry 10 against the Panthers.

The Leafs finished the post-season 1-5 at home.

