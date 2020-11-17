Cousins, Vikings overcome Patterson return, beat Bears 19-13

Cousins completed 25 of 36 passes. He threw two touchdowns to Thielen, who made a one-handed grab on a first-quarter score.

Minnesota's Dalvin Cook ran for 96 yards on 30 attempts, and Justin Jefferson caught eight passes for 135 yards. The defense did not allow an offensive touchdown for the first time in 20 games, including the playoffs, and the Vikings won for just the fourth time in 18 games at Soldier Field since it reopened in 2003 following renovations.

With offensive coordinator Bill Lazor calling the plays after Nagy handed off those duties in an effort to lift a unit that ranks near the bottom of the NFL, the Bears managed 149 yards. It was their lowest total since they had 147 against San Francisco on Dec. 3, 2017.

Foles threw for 106 yards and an interception. It was a far cry from his previous start against the Vikings, when he led Philadelphia past them in the NFC championship game on the way to a Super Bowl title in 2018.

Khalil Mack had his first interception since 2018. But the Bears continued to fade after a 5-1 start.

The Bears led 13-7 when Chicago's Dwayne Harris muffed a punt. The Vikings' Josh Metellus recovered at the 20, leading to Dan Bailey's 37-yard field goal. Bailey added a tying 43-yarder with just under two minutes left in the third.

INJURIES

Vikings: The Vikings were without TE Irv Smith Jr. (groin) and CB Cameron Dantzler (concussion).

Bears: Besides Foles, DT Akiem Hicks (hamstring) and Harris (triceps) were injured.

UP NEXT

Vikings: Host Dallas on Sunday.

Bears: Have a bye, then visit Green Bay on Nov. 29.

