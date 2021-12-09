COVID-19 concerns cause Pacers, Raptors to cancel practices

Toronto has not had any positive COVID-19 tests since the season began and the Raptors have said all of their players are fully vaccinated.

It's already been a wild week for the Pacers, who snapped a four-game skid on Monday.

Then, in the midst of a season where the average attendance at Indiana's home game sunk to 13,137 entering Wednesday, tied with Detroit for a league low, coach Rick Carlisle and president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard opted to meet with their top players to address speculation about breaking up the team and rebuilding.

“Kevin and I made it clear we want to win with this team,” Carlisle said during a postgame availability in which he was coughing. “This team was put together with the idea this could work. We've been up against it with some injuries and bad luck, but that's the NBA. Trades are always possible in this business and our guys know that.”

Players also were asked about the reports.

“My name is in a trade rumor every day,” said Myles Turner, last season's league blocks champion. “That’s just part of the business.”

Now there are COVID-19 concerns, too.

A win Friday would give Indiana its first three-game winning streak of the season just in time for Golden State's only visit this season Monday as Stephen Curry closes in on the league's career record for 3-pointers. He needs 10 to break Ray Allen's mark of 2,973 and if he doesn't break it Saturday in Philadelphia, he could do it in Indy.

Indiana and Toronto aren't the only teams affected by the pandemic despite 97% of all players being fully vaccinated, according to league officials.

Jones is averaging 7.0 points in his first season in Chicago. The other Bulls in the protocol are All-Star DeMar DeRozan and guards Coby White, Matt Thomas and Javonte Green. Resurgent Chicago had the Eastern Conference's second-best record through Wednesday's games and added guard Stanley Johnson to the roster with a 10-day contract.

Memphis guard Ja Morant and Denver guard Austin Rivers also remain out of action because of COVID-19. Both have already been ruled out for Thursday's games.

And earlier this week, ESPN reported it had obtained an NBA memo that reminded teams that any unvaccinated players would not be allowed to travel to Toronto starting Jan. 15 because of new Canadian laws mandating all visitors entering the country be vaccinated. The report also said teams must provide the league office with a list of unvaccinated players by Friday.

Caption Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle argues a call during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Toronto Raptors' Gary Trent Jr. pauses during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Chris Young

Caption Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet, left, drives at Oklahoma City Thunder's Luguentz Dort during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Chris Young