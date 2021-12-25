COVID-19 makes Biden's 1st White House Christmas less merry

The Democratic president also has yet to toast a foreign counterpart at a glitzy White House state dinner because he has yet to invite a world leader for a state visit. In fact, months passed before Biden was able to welcome a foreign leader to the Oval Office for even lower-key talks.

Still, the White House managed to pull off some events despite the pandemic, such as bill-signing and Medal of Honor ceremonies. The Bidens also hosted large receptions for Hanukkah and for artists recognized by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

But the pandemic's biggest blow to the calendar came at Christmas, forcing the White House to overhaul its holiday entertaining — and trim the guest list.

"Anyone who knows the Bidens knows how much they enjoy hosting and celebrating the holidays," Michael LaRosa, the first lady's spokesperson, said in announcing a limited number of open houses for invited guests to ooh and aah over the Christmas trees and other decorations.

"It is disappointing that we cannot host as many people as the Bidens would like to, but as we have done since Day 1 of the Biden Administration, we will continue to implement strong COVID protocols, developed in consultation with our public health advisers,” LaRosa said.

In addition to fewer people passing through for the open houses, thousands of other people didn't get a close-up look at how Jill Biden decked out White House hallways and public rooms for the holidays because public tours of the mansion remain on indefinite hold.

“The White House is never as beautiful as it is at Christmas. It's just gorgeous,” said Jeremy Bernard, who oversaw holiday decorating and event planning as President Barack Obama's social secretary. “It's a shame that more people can't go through, but it's the reality of being in a pandemic.”

In part to make up for the lack of access, photos and an interactive tour of the decorations were uploaded to the White House website, and the first lady tweeted video of herself describing the decor and theme in each of the rooms and public spaces.

She revived the long tradition — which had lapsed under the previous administration — of opening the executive mansion for the PBS series, “In Performance at the White House.” A holiday-themed installment aired Tuesday night featuring Andrea Bocelli, Billy Porter, Norah Jones, The Jonas Brothers and others performing from different rooms in the White House.

The first lady also taped a children's tour of the White House with characters from PBS KIDS.

In pre-pandemic times, presidents and first ladies spent many December evenings in the run-up to Christmas hosting nearly two dozen holiday parties and receptions, sometimes two per day, where they stood in line for hours posing for photos with ecstatic guests.

Eggnog and adult beverages flowed freely, partygoers piled dinner plates with shrimp and cocktail sauce, and dessert tables offered cookies decorated in the image of White House dogs — some of which were slipped into purses and pockets for the trip home.

All of that was scrapped this year.

Instead, the Bidens invited groups of up to 100 people to holiday open houses, giving them half an hour — instead of the usual two — to tour the decorations on the ground and state floors. There was no food and drink. Nor was there picture-taking with the Bidens, who didn't attend.

Guests had to attest to their vaccination status before showing up, wear a face mask at all times on the White House grounds and practice social distancing. Anyone not vaccinated had to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the event.

The final open houses were held this week.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., suggested on Twitter that the White House was guilty of hypocrisy with the open houses and shouldn't have held them at all.

“The Biden White House’s decision to cancel their ‘holiday party’ and instead hold a ‘holiday open house’ tracks right along with the Democrats’ tendency to virtue signal while simultaneously creating loopholes for themselves,” Blackburn said in a written statement.

Jennifer Pickens, an event planner who wrote a book about Christmas at the White House, said holiday traditions can provide comfort and a feeling of normalcy, and argued that the White House should continue to welcome visitors during the pandemic.

Events “can be smaller in scale and done safely, but they need to continue," she said in an email. Pickens said the White House is the People's House, ”so the people should be there."

Dr. Leana Wen, the former Baltimore health commissioner, said the open houses seemed safe given the safety steps required by the White House and the absence of eating and drinking.

“That's exactly the right thing to do," Wen said.

Caption President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden speak with the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center on Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., via teleconference in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. The tracking operation will be opened for 20 hours on Christmas Eve day to help keep an eye on the whereabouts of Santa Claus. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Caption FILE - First lady Hillary Clinton offers cookies to the Arkansas press corps during an interview with President Bill Clinton in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, Washington, Dec. 22, 1993. In pre-pandemic times, presidents and first ladies spent many evenings in December before Christmas hosting nearly two dozen holiday parties and receptions, sometimes two per day, where they stood in line for hours to pose for photos with ecstatic guests. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Caption FILE - A White House gingerbread house sits in the State Dining Room during a press preview of the White House holiday decorations, Nov. 29, 2021, in Washington. In addition to fewer people passing through the White House for the open houses, thousands of other people didn't get a close-up look at how Jill Biden decked out White House hallways and public rooms for the holidays because public tours of the executive mansion remain on indefinite hold due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Caption FILE - The Red Room of the White House is decorated for the holiday season during a press preview of the White House holiday decorations, Nov. 29, 2021, in Washington. In addition to fewer people passing through the White House for the open houses, thousands of other people didn't get a close-up look at how Jill Biden decked out White House hallways and public rooms for the holidays because public tours of the executive mansion remain on indefinite hold due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Caption FILE - First lady Laura Bush gives members of the media a tour of the White House holiday decorations Dec. 3, 2001, in the State Dining room of the White House. In pre-pandemic times, presidents and first ladies spent many evenings in December before Christmas hosting nearly two dozen holiday parties and receptions, sometimes two per day, where they stood in line for hours to pose for photos with ecstatic guests. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)

Caption FILE - A photo of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden sits in a Christmas tree in the State Dining Room of the White House during a press preview of the White House holiday decorations, Nov. 29, 2021, in Washington. In pre-pandemic times, presidents and first ladies spent many evenings in December before Christmas hosting nearly two dozen holiday parties and receptions, sometimes two per day, where they stood in line for hours to pose for photos with ecstatic guests. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Caption FILE - White House holiday cookies, with one depicting Bo the Obama family dog and Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, are displayed at the White House in Washington, Nov. 30, 2011, as the decorations were previewed. In pre-pandemic times, presidents and first ladies spent many evenings in December before Christmas hosting nearly two dozen holiday parties and receptions, sometimes two per day, where they stood in line for hours to pose for photos with ecstatic guests. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

Caption FILE - White House holiday cookies, including one resembling the Obama family dog Bo, are seen following a preview of the Christmas decorations at White House in Washington, Dec. 1, 2010. In pre-pandemic times, presidents and first ladies spent many evenings in December before Christmas hosting nearly two dozen holiday parties and receptions, sometimes two per day, where they stood in line for hours to pose for photos with ecstatic guests. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

Caption FILE - White House holiday cookies, including some picturing Bo and Sunny, the Obama family dogs, are displayed outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Dec. 4, 2013, after first lady Michelle Obama welcomed military families to the White House to tour the 2013 decorations. In pre-pandemic times, presidents and first ladies spent many evenings in December before Christmas hosting nearly two dozen holiday parties and receptions, sometimes two per day, where they stood in line for hours to pose for photos with ecstatic guests. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

Caption FILE - The China Room of the White House is decorated for the holiday season during a press preview of the White House holiday decorations Nov. 29, 2021, in Washington. In addition to fewer people passing through the White House for the open houses, thousands of other people didn't get a close-up look at how Jill Biden decked out White House hallways and public rooms for the holidays because public tours of the executive mansion remain on indefinite hold due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Caption FILE - A photo of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden sits in a Christmas tree in the State Dining Room of the White House during a press preview of the White House holiday decorations, Nov. 29, 2021, in Washington. In pre-pandemic times, presidents and first ladies spent many evenings in December before Christmas hosting nearly two dozen holiday parties and receptions, sometimes two per day, where they stood in line for hours to pose for photos with ecstatic guests. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Caption FILE - Billy Porter performs as President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House, Dec. 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Caption FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., second from right, lights the menorah in the East Room of the White House in Washington, during an event to celebrate Hanukkah, Dec. 1, 2021. Others watching are, from left, Jewish community leader Susan Stern, Dr. Rabbi Aaron Glatt, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)