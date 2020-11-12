COVID-19 pushes Pitt's visit to Georgia Tech to Dec. 12

The game slated for Saturday will instead be played Dec. 12. The game is the 56th between schools in the Football Bowl Subdivision to be canceled or postponed because of the pandemic since late August — and the ninth this week.

“Our protocols have prepared us to anticipate and manage these circumstances,” Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke said. "Our top priority will always be the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff.”