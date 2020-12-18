COVID-19 vaccine starts rolling out to members of Congress

Pelosi said that “all Americans should have full confidence in the vaccines” and that she would receive one in the next few days. McConnell said that as a survivor of childhood polio, “I know both the fear of a disease and the extraordinary promise of hope that vaccines bring.”

Pelosi is third in the line of succession for the presidency, after President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Pence received the vaccine Friday morning on live television, calling it a "a medical miracle." McConnell is not in the line of succession but is in charge of running the Senate.

Trump, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 in October, has yet to indicate when or if he will receive the shot.

Both Pelosi and McConnell said that they will continue to wear masks, socially distance and follow other health guidelines.

Monahan, the Capitol physician, said that his office will follow a process to identify “continuity-essential staff members” in Congress after members have been vaccinated. He said his office would continue with appointments “until the small vaccine supply is exhausted.”

AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., arrives for a news conference with other Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP) Credit: Caroline Brehman Credit: Caroline Brehman