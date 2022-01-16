COVID program delivers 1 billion doses to poorer countries

At the end of December, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged everyone to make a “new year’s resolution” to get behind a campaign to vaccinate 70% of countries’ populations by the beginning of July.

In a newspaper interview published Sunday, Germany's new international development minister said she wants to use her country's presidency this year of the Group of Seven industrial nations to ensure that COVAX gets the resources it needs in 2022.

“Unfortunately, there are still too few countries participating in the financing of the global vaccination campaign,” Svenja Schulze was quoted as telling the Funke newspaper group. “Alongside Sweden, Norway, Canada and the U.S., we are the ones who are giving most. The other industrial countries have significant ground to catch up.”

Germany has said it donated 103 million doses to poorer countries last year and plans to donate another 75 million in 2022.

Schulze signaled that she wants to expand help for developing countries to produce vaccines themselves, with partnerships between companies to produce vaccines under license a favored aim.

Asked whether it would make sense to waive patents on COVID-19 patents, which Germany's previous government opposed, she replied: “I doubt that developing countries would get vaccines more easily if we waive the patents.” The issue is only a small part of the production process, she argued.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic