Cowboys' Andy Dalton placed on reserve COVID-19 list

The 33-year-old Dalton got a concussion in a 25-3 loss to Washington on a hit that led to the ejection of linebacker Jon Bostic, who was also fined $12,000.

The Cowboys have scored just one touchdown in three full games — all losses — without Prescott, who was leading the NFL’s No. 1 offense before his injury. That one TD was a pass by Dalton late in a blowout loss to Arizona. Dallas doesn’t have a touchdown the past two games.

DiNucci was 21 of 40 for 180 yards and lost two fumbles among his four sacks against the Eagles. Owner Jerry Jones’ reaction to DiNucci’s first start didn’t inspire much confidence for Dallas’ chances against the Steelers, who lead the NFL in sacks and are third in interceptions.

“I think that it was a lot for him,” Jones said on his radio show Tuesday. “It was frankly more than he could handle. I don’t know what you could have expected for somebody to come in under those circumstances.”

The other Dallas quarterbacks in play at the moment are Garrett Gilbert, who was DiNucci’s backup against the Eagles, and Cooper Rush. Dallas should have Rush on the practice squad this week. He was Prescott’s backup for three seasons before the Cowboys signed Dalton and released him.

___

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) is hit by Washington Football Team inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Landover, Md. Dalton left the field after this hit and Bostic was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky