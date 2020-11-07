Cowboys' Gilbert appears set for 1st NFL start vs. Steelers

Rush was Prescott's backup for most of three seasons before the Cowboys signed Andy Dalton in the offseason. Dalton started for nine years in Cincinnati before the Bengals drafted Joe Burrow No. 1 overall and moved on from Dalton.

Dallas waived Rush after signing Dalton, and Rush ended up on the practice squad of the New York Giants before his release in late September. Rush rejoined the Cowboys after Dalton's concussion.

The Cowboys were expecting Dalton to return against Pittsburgh before the COVID-19 issue arose. McCarthy says Dalton should return late next week, when Dallas has its bye.

Gilbert is the son of former NFL quarterback Gale Gilbert, who was the backup to Jim Kelly on all four Buffalo teams that reached the Super Bowl in the 1990s. He started for the Texas Longhorns in 2010-11 before losing his job and eventually transferring to SMU

