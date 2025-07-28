Cowboys guard Rob Jones breaks bone in his neck and could miss months, he says

Breaking: Your gas bill is going up in Dayton region: Public meeting scheduled seeking comments

Dallas Cowboys guard Rob Jones says he broke a bone in his neck during the first padded practice of training camp and is expected to miss two to three months
19 minutes ago
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys guard Rob Jones broke a bone in his neck during the first padded practice of training camp and is expected to miss two to three months, the four-year veteran told the team's website Monday.

Jones signed a one-year contract in free agency to give the Cowboys some depth in their offensive line. He had been working with the starters before getting injured in practice Sunday in California. Jones said the injury happened early in practice, but he finished the day.

The injury to Jones likely clears the way for rookie first-round draft pick Tyler Booker to start. There was a good chance Booker would have started anyway, although Jones was making an impact on the coaching staff.

The 26-year-old Jones spent his first four seasons in Miami after signing with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. He started all 17 games last season and has 30 starts for his career.

The Cowboys have other options at guard, and all have starting experience. Saahdiq Charles joined Dallas this offseason after four years in Washington. Brock Hoffman was an injury replacement last season for seven-time All-Pro Zack Martin, who retired this year.

