Cowboys guard Rob Jones breaks bone in his neck and could miss months, he says

The injury to Jones likely clears the way for rookie first-round draft pick Tyler Booker to start. There was a good chance Booker would have started anyway, although Jones was making an impact on the coaching staff.

The 26-year-old Jones spent his first four seasons in Miami after signing with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. He started all 17 games last season and has 30 starts for his career.

The Cowboys have other options at guard, and all have starting experience. Saahdiq Charles joined Dallas this offseason after four years in Washington. Brock Hoffman was an injury replacement last season for seven-time All-Pro Zack Martin, who retired this year.

