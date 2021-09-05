Cowboys' Martin likely to miss opener after positive test

Third-year pro Connor McGovern, who filled in for Martin when he was sidelined by a calf injury last year, is set to replace him again.

McCarthy said the club held virtual meetings Sunday morning before the players came in for practice. They were set to go back to virtual meetings after practice. McCarthy said they would follow the same procedure Monday, the most important practice before the opener.

“The numbers are up in our society so I think we understand what we need to do and I think we’re more rehearsed in the protocols and the adjustments,” McCarthy said. “We're still going to get our work done.”

With Martin likely out, the Cowboys will again be without one of their top three offensive linemen after the trio never played together in 2020.

Martin was limited to 10 games with a calf issue, and seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith played in just two games before season-ending neck surgery. A hip problem that required surgery kept right tackle La'el Collins out all season.

Lamb said he lost his sense of taste and smell for about a week, but he doesn't have any concerns about his conditioning going into the game against the Buccaneers.

“It's definitely a tough situation that we're going through and that we're battling,” Lamb said. “It's kind of unfortunate on our end just considering we're doing everything right and not really understanding where it's coming from. At this point, we've just got to play it safe.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL