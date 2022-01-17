Cowboys no advantage being home with another playoff loss

And the football world will ask why run the ball with so little time and no timeouts remaining.

The 49ers needed a frantic comeback a week ago to beat the Rams and make the postseason. Now, they move on, while NFC East champion Dallas goes home yet again.

So much went wrong for the Cowboys before their comeback fell short. Such as the pass that whizzed by the head of open receiver Cedrick Wilson, who apparently never saw the ball looking back into the sun shining through the huge glass doors on the west end of AT&T Stadium.

These Cowboys are still a long way from where they were the last time they played San Francisco in the postseason — in three consecutive NFC championship games in the mid-1990s. Since winning the Super Bowl at the end of the 1995 season, when they beat Green Bay in the NFC title game, the Cowboys haven't made it past the divisional round of the playoffs. They didn't even get that far this time, in their 11th postseason appearance since those three Super Bowl titles over a four-season span.

Dallas was down 16-7 in the closing seconds before halftime, and facing third-and-20 from midfield, when Prescott threw toward Wilson. While it still would have been short of a first down, a completion would have at least given Greg Zuerlein the chance to attempt a long field goal.

The Cowboys were fourth-and-20 to start the second half — after consecutive false start penalties and a Prescott sack — when Mark Nzeocha got a personal foul for roughing the passer.

Six plays later, punter Bryan Anger was back on the field and his towering kick ricocheted off the bottom of the massive board.

“This is very unusual,” reference Alex Kemp said when announcing what happened, adding that it “amounts to a do-over.”

Only that punt got to be redone. Dallas needed more.

After getting the most penalties in the NFL during the regular season, Dallas tied a season high with 14 in the playoff game. The last came with under two minutes remaining when defensive end Randy Gregory was penalized for holding on a running play.

On the Cowboys' second possession of the game, already down 10-0, Prescott hit CeeDee Lamb for a 32-yard gain into 49ers territory. But that third-down completion was wiped out by a holding call, and they punted a play later.

Another long completion to Lamb late in the third quarter was erased when he was penalized for an illegal shift. The Cowboys did recover from that one to get a 51-yard field goal from Zuerlein and make it 23-10. They got their last touchdown on a 5-yard scramble by Prescott to capitalize on an interception by Anthony Brown of a pass by Jimmy Garoppolo.

That was the only turnover forced by the Cowboys, who led the NFL with 34 takeaways in the regular season.

The Cowboys had won their previous three wild-card playoff games, all at AT&T Stadium since it opened for the 2009 season. They had then gone on the road and lost divisional round games, the last three years ago.

But things went wrong even before this game began, with Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch’s name misspelled on the back of his No. 55 jersey when he came out for pregame warmups. The jersey had the “c” and “s” transposed in his last name, and he wore it throughout the game.

Another do-over needed.

Caption Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle D.J. Jones during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Caption Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ced Wilson (1) looks on as San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) and defensive back K'Waun Williams (24) celebrate Williams' interception of a pass intended for Wilson in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Caption San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould (9) kicks a field goal against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Caption Fans at AT&T Stadium watch during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Caption Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, right, is pressured by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam (56) and defensive end Nick Bosa before being sacked by Bosa during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Caption Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, right, gestures while talking to an official during the first half of his team's NFL wild-card playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Caption San Francisco 49ers defensive back K'Waun Williams (24) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Caption Dallas Cowboys defensive back C.J. Goodwin (29) catches a pass on a punt fake play as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman (26) defends in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)