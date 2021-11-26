Cowboys woeful stretch against AFC West, still top NFC East

After that 33-yard penalty marked to the Dallas 24, the Raiders (6-5) had two running plays to set up the kick that ended their three-game losing streak.

“It’s frustrating, but at the same time you’ve got to deal with it. You’ve got to fight through it,” Brown said. “The other team’s dealing with it, too. They’re getting called, too. We can’t complain about that.”

Without their top two receivers and with Ezekiel Elliott still playing through a lingering knee injury, Dallas still had 437 total yards and forced overtime on Greg Zuerlein 45-yard field goal.

But the Cowboys were plagued by the penalties throughout, including an illegal block on the kickoff return that forced them to start their overtime possession from their own 7.

The month of November began for Dallas with a 30-14 home loss to Denver, which led 30-0 in the the fourth quarter. The Cowboys then had a 43-3 win over Atlanta at home the next week before losing 19-9 at Kansas City last Sunday.

Dallas now plays three games in a row on the road, next Thursday at New Orleans before division games against Washington and the New York Giants.

Receivers CeeDee Lamb (concussion) and Amari Cooper (COVID-19 protocols) are expected back for the Saints game. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (broken foot) could also play for the first time since the season opener.

The Eagles (5-6) and Washington (4-6) both have won their last two games heading into matchups this weekend against 3-7 teams. The next home game for Dallas is in prime time Dec. 26 against Washington.

“We’ve got help on the way, we’ve got young guys that are playing hard,” Jones said. "We’ve got a tough schedule ahead of us. I’m not talking relative to other teams and strength of schedule. We just walk out here and play any team, and we know we’ve got our hands full any any game.

“We’re a team that has to get better than we were out here today to think about our goals this year,” he said. “We have to get better than we were today. But the facts are that we can get better, we technically and tangibly can be better than we are today."

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, right, question officials after a pass interference call in overtime of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Credit: Michael Ainsworth Credit: Michael Ainsworth

Caption Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) as Brandon Parker (75) looks on in overtime of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) Credit: Ron Jenkins Credit: Ron Jenkins

Caption Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball for a first down as Dallas Cowboys' Malik Hooker (28), Justin Hamilton (99), Jourdan Lewis (26) and Dorance Armstrong (92) attempt to make the stop in overtime of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Credit: Michael Ainsworth Credit: Michael Ainsworth

Caption Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Credit: Michael Ainsworth Credit: Michael Ainsworth