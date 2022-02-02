Coyotes end Colorado's 18-game home winning streak 3-2 in SO

Colorado went ahead on Kadri’s 19th goal of the season at 2:42 of the second period. Kadri is third in the NHL in scoring with 60 points, which is one shy of his career best for a season, set with Toronto in 2016-17.

Galchenyuk tied it with his first goal of the year 10 minutes later, and Rantanen put the Avalanche back in front with 42.7 seconds left in the second period. It was his 24th of the season.

Colorado had a chance to ice it, but Devon Toews hit the post late in the third. Wedgewood was pulled for an extra skater in the final two minutes and Crouse’s goal with 38 seconds left sent it to overtime.

NOTES: Colorado C Alex Newhook was scratched with a non-COVID illness. ... Coyotes RW Phil Kessel played in his 944th consecutive game. ... Avalanche D Ryan Murray returned to the lineup after missing nine games with a lower-body injury. ... Arizona LW Loui Eriksson and D Kyle Capobianco were scratched from the lineup.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Hosts Calgary on Wednesday night.

Avalanche: Host Tampa Bay on Feb. 10 after the All-Star break.

Caption Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper, back, stops a shot by Arizona Coyotes defenseman Anton Stralman, right, who had driven past Colorado right wing Mikko Rantanen during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Arizona Coyotes left wing Antoine Roussel, left, fights to clear the puck from Colorado Avalanche center Tyson Jost during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Arizona Coyotes center Riley Nash, right, fights for position with Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri, front, is congratulated as he passes the team box after scoring a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen fires the puck next to Arizona Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski