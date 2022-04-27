Credit Suisse 1Q loss includes $214M hit linked to Russia

The top-tier Swiss bank, which has faced a number of difficulties in recent months, also announced Wednesday a further shake-up of its executive ranks including the planned departure of its longtime chief financial officer, David Mathers.

Credit Suisse reported net revenues of 4.4 billion francs in the first quarter, a drop of 42% from a year earlier in the period, amid what CEO Thomas Gottstein said were “volatile market conditions and client risk aversion” so far in 2022, which he called a “transition year” for the bank.