Credit Suisse faces trial in drug-tied money laundering case

The Swiss attorney general’s office noted how top-level athletes in Bulgaria, after the fall of communism, “turned towards other sources of income, and numerous wrestlers received approaches from mafia clans.” One unidentified wrestler aimed to cash in by trafficking tons of cocaine through “mules” from South America to Europe by air and sea and then laundering the profits.

The proceeds from the drug sales, often in small denomination notes, entered Swiss bank accounts from 2004 to at least 2007 and were used to buy real estate in Bulgaria and Switzerland in particular.

The wrestler’s “main offense was committed in February 2006, when he transported the equivalent of more than 4 million Swiss francs in small denomination notes hidden in his car from Barcelona to Switzerland,” prosecutors said in their indictment.

A former Credit Suisse executive in charge of business relations with the criminal organization carried out transactions for the ring despite "strong indications that the funds were of criminal origin,” prosecutors said.

The executive, who was not identified, is accused of preventing the identification of the origin of the funds, which ultimately involved transactions of more than 140 million Swiss francs (about $150 million).

The bank has consistently rejected the allegations and has said the court could order the “disgorgement of profits” and a maximum fine of about $5 million.