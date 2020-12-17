Credit Suisse indicted over alleged ties to Bulgarian mafia

A former Credit Suisse executive in charge of business relations with the criminal organization carried out transactions for the ring “despite there being strong indications that the funds were of criminal origin.” The executive, an unidentified woman, had “persistently prevented” the identification of the origin of the funds, which ultimately involved transactions of more than 140 million Swiss francs.

“Credit Suisse had been aware of these deficiencies from at least 2004. The fact that the bank let it continue until 2008, or even beyond, impeded or frustrated the detection of the money laundering activities carried out by the criminal organization with the aid of the bank executive,” the attorney general’s office said.

In a statement, Credit Suisse noted “with astonishment” the move to bring charges against the bank “in an investigation that has already lasted more than 12 years.”

“The bank rejects the allegations about supposed organizational deficiencies and intends to defend itself vigorously,” it said. It added that the criminal court could order the “disgorgement of profits” and a maximum fine of $5 million.