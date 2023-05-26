Credit Suisse owes millions to Georgia's billionaire ex-prime minister, court says

“The defendant is liable to compensate the plaintiffs for their loss,” which has been calculated at $926 million, minus the amount of the settlement, Judge Patricia Bergin said in a ruling.

She added that any payout in a related case in Bermuda must be reduced so there isn't “double recovery.”

The bank has appealed a decision by the Supreme Court of Bermuda that Credit Suisse failed to prevent “fraudulent mismanagement” of Ivanishvili's assets in two life insurance policies taken out with Credit Suisse Life, a subsidiary based in the island territory.

Ivanishvili claimed damages of nearly $554 million in that case.

The once-venerable Swiss lender has seen a string of scandals over the years that hit the heart of its business, ranging from bad bets on hedge funds to failing to prevent money laundering by a Bulgarian cocaine ring and accusations it didn't report secret offshore accounts that wealthy Americans used to avoid paying U.S. taxes.

The Swiss government hastily orchestrated a $3.25 billion takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS in March after Credit Suisse's stock plunged and customers quickly pulled out their money, fearing its collapse could further roil global financial markets following the failures of two U.S. banks.