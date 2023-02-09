Credit Suisse posts $1.4B pre-tax loss as woes go on in 4Q

The bank also announced the $175 million purchase of the investment banking business of U.S.-based M. Klein & Co. and plans to roll those operations into the revived CS First Boston investment bank.

The Zurich-based company, Switzerland's No. 2 bank after UBS, said net revenue sank 20% compared with a year ago, coming in at 3 billion francs for the fourth quarter. The pre-tax loss was nearly 1.32 billion francs, compared with 1.67 billion in the same period a year earlier.