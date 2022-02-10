Credit Suisse posts $2.2B loss to end 'challenging year'

The Zurich-based bank, the second largest in Switzerland's active financial sector after rival UBS, said revenue in the fourth quarter fell 12%, to 4.6 billion francs, compared with a year earlier. It posted a pre-tax loss of 1.6 billion francs stemming in large part to goodwill linked to its acquisition of the Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette investment bank in 2000.

Credit Suisse said that loss also stemmed from “major litigation provisions” and continued fallout from a one-time charge of more than 4.4 billion francs announced last spring in connection with the default of U.S. hedge fund Archegos on margin calls.