Creighton finishes strong, knocks off No. 9 Villanova 79-59

Villanova's Justin Moore (5) reaches for a loose ball against Creighton's Ryan Hawkins (44), Alex O'Connell (5) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Villanova's Justin Moore (5) reaches for a loose ball against Creighton's Ryan Hawkins (44), Alex O'Connell (5) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Nation & World
By ERIC OLSON, Associated Press
46 minutes ago
Ryan Hawkins scored 19 points to lead four players in double figures and Creighton closed with a flurry in a 79-59 victory over No. 9 Villanova in the Big East opener for both teams

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Hawkins scored 19 points to lead four players in double figures, and Creighton closed with a flurry in a 79-59 victory over No. 9 Villanova in the Big East opener for both teams on Friday night.

The Bluejays (9-3) saw their double-digit lead get cut to 58-54 with 8 1/2 minutes left, but the Wildcats (7-4) missed their last 12 shots from the field and were outscored 21-5 the rest of the way.

Ryan Nembhard had 11 of his 14 points in the second half as the Bluejays knocked off a second ranked opponent in seven days. Alex O'Connell added 12 points and Trey Alexander had 10 for Creighton.

Collin Gillespie scored 16 points and Eric Dixon had a career-high 15 for the defending conference champion Wildcats, who shot just 33%.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, the Bluejays' 7-footer, had nine rebounds to go with his eight points, and he had four of his five blocks in the second half.

Villanova lost back-to-back regular-season games for the first time since February 2020.

There were 10 lead changes and two ties before Creighton got on a roll late in the first half. The Bluejays made five straight shots during a 15-5 spurt. Hawkins scored eight points in two minutes and Nembhard made a 3 from the wing to put Creighton up 35-26.

THE TAKEAWAY

Creighton: The Bluejays are only the fourth Villanova opponent to score more than 60 points. They picked up their sixth win against 'Nova since 2013-14, most of any Wildcat opponent over that span.

Villanova: The Wildcats continue to struggle offensively. They had trouble dealing with top-ranked Baylor's trapping defense in a 57-36 loss on Sunday. The offensive struggles were more self-inflicted this time. They never found a rhythm and went a season-worst 4 of 23 on 3s.

UP NEXT

Villanova: Hosts Xavier on Tuesday.

Creighton: Visits DePaul on Monday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Villanova head coach Jay Wright yells to his team as they play against Creighton during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Creighton head coach Greg McDermott argues against a foul called while playing against Villanova during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Creighton junior Nathan Marquardt waits to lead the basketball team onto the court with the Blue Crew before playing against Villanova in an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Creighton's Ryan Hawkins (44) reacts after teammate Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) scored against Villanova during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Creighton defeated Villanova 79-59. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Villanova's Jermaine Samuels (23) defends against Creighton's Alex O'Connell (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Creighton's Ryan Hawkins (44) hugs Rati Andronikashvili (21) after regaining possession of the ball with a lead over Villanova with 1:09 remaining in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Creighton defeated Villanova 79-59. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Villanova's Collin Gillespie (2) plays against Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, left, and Ryan Hawkins (44) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Creighton defeated Villanova 79-59. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Creighton's Alex O'Connell (5) drives down court against Villanova's Collin Gillespie (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Creighton's Alex O'Connell (5) dunks against Villanova's Brandon Slater (3) and Justin Moore (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

