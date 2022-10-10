Cremations readied for Thai day care massacre victims

“After seeing their grief, I thought it would be better if we can hold the ceremony at the same time and that all relatives can go through this final stage of this painful event together,” he said.

The monk said temporary furnaces were also being installed at two other nearby temples that will account for the remaining victims. He said that five families have chosen to host their funeral services separately from the group ones.

Police identified the perpetrator of the massacre as Panya Kamrap, 34, a police sergeant fired earlier this year after being charged with a drug offense.

A clear motive for the killings may never be determined after Panya took his own life, but police say they consider his financial and marital problems, as well as his history of drug use, to be factors.

Panya was cremated Saturday in a neighboring province after temples in Uthai Sawan refused to host his funeral, Thai media reported.

___

Associated Press writer Kaweewit Kaewjinda in Bangkok contributed to this report.

Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit