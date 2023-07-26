X

Crew member dead and others hurt as a cargo ship burns in the North Sea, Dutch coast guard says

Nation & World
25 minutes ago
The Dutch coast guard says one crew member has died and others are injured as a fire burns on a freight ship in the North Sea

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — One crew member died and others were injured as a fire burned Wednesday on a freight ship in the North Sea, the Dutch coast guard said.

Boats and helicopters were used to get the 23 crew members off the ship early Wednesday after they tried unsuccessfully to put out the blaze, the coast guard said in a statement.

The Fremantle Highway is a vehicle carrier that was sailing from the German port of Bremen to Port Said in Egypt.

It was still burning some 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of the Dutch island of Ameland.

Images taken from shore showed a long plume of gray smoke drifting over the sea from the stricken ship.

Further details were not immediately available.

In Other News
1
Rose Lavelle returns to Women's World Cup a smarter player than her...
2
NatWest Bank CEO ousted after furor over politician Nigel Farage's bank...
3
Rival Koreas mark armistice anniversary in two different ways that...
4
Volunteers working to save nearly 100 beached whales in Australia, but...
5
Typhoon blows off roofs, floods villages and displaces thousands in...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top