Crew member who gave Baldwin gun subject of prior complaint

Baldwin, 63, who is known for his roles in “30 Rock” and “The Hunt for Red October” and his impression of former President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” has described the killing as a “tragic accident.”

Rust Movie Productions did not answer emails seeking comment Friday or Saturday.

Baldwin, who is a producer on “Rust,” met with Hutchins' husband and 9-year-old son Saturday at a hotel in Santa Fe where the actor had been staying during filming. Baldwin and Hutchins' husband can be seen embracing in a photo published by the New York Post. Another shows a defeated-looking Baldwin walking on the hotel grounds pushing a luggage cart.

Goll, a prop maker and licensed pyrotechnician, said in her email that Halls' behavior on set has concerned her in the past.

She said that, during work on “Into the Dark,” Halls didn't hold safety meetings and consistently failed to announce the presence of a firearm on set to the crew, as is protocol. The assistant prop master admonished Halls several times for dismissing the actors and actresses before they had returned weapons to the props table, she said.

“The only reason the crew was made aware of a weapon’s presence was because the assistant prop master demanded Dave acknowledge and announce the situation each day,” she wrote.

She filed an internal complaint with the executive producers of Blumhouse Productions, she said.

“To my knowledge nothing was done after my complaints,” she wrote.

“I am gutted at not pushing harder for greater accountability and safety. Many of us have messaged each other wondering the same thing: is there something we could have done then that would have prevented the tragedy?” she said. "It is a horrible feeling.”

Flaccus reported from Portland, Oregon. Associated Press writers Jake Coyle and Jocelyn Noveck in New York; Ryan Pearson in Los Angeles; and Walter Berry in Phoenix contributed to this report.

