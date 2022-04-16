Crews fight New Mexico fire as some evacuations lift

Weather conditions Saturday appeared favorable with reduced wind and increased humidity, Bales said. “We have lines in. We just want to make sure they hold in that wind," he said.

The fire and the winds that spread it downed power lines and knocked out electricity to 18,000 customers. Electricity has been restored to all but a few dozen customers, said Wilson Guinn, a Public Service Co. manager.

But people returning to their homes needed to be cautious and call utility officials if they encounter downed lines, Guinn said.

“We may have missed something," Guinn said. “Don't try to touch them, fix them, roll them up, whatever."

Gladden, the village spokesperson, said residents also need to be aware that the strong winds earlier in the week may have damaged trees that could still fall or lose limbs.

“It’s important that what started this whole event was a significant wind storm," she said.

Hotlines lit up Friday afternoon as residents reported more smoke, which fire information officer Mike De Fries said was caused by flare-ups within the interior of the fire as flames found pockets of unburned fuel.

Authorities have yet to release the names of the couple who died. Their bodies were found after worried family members contacted police, saying the couple had planned to evacuate Tuesday when the fire exploded but were unaccounted for later that day.

As of Saturday, the fire had burned 9.6 square miles (25 square kilometers) of timber and brush.

Hotter and drier weather coupled with decades of fire suppression have contributed to an increase in the number of acres burned by wildfires, fire scientists say. The problem is exacerbated by a more than 20-year Western megadrought that studies link to human-caused climate change.

Ruidoso a decade ago was the site of the most destructive wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history when more than 240 homes burned and nearly 70 square miles (181 square kilometers) of forest were blackened by a lightning-sparked blaze.

While many older residents call Ruidoso home year round, the population of about 8,000 people expands to about 25,000 during the summer months as Texans and New Mexicans from hotter climates seek respite.

Fans also flock to Ruidoso Downs, home to one of the sport’s richest quarter-horse competitions. The racing season was expected to start May 27, and horses that board there aren’t in any danger as fire officials use the facility as a staging ground.

___

This story has been corrected to spell a fire information officer's last name as De Fries, not DeFries.

Combined Shape Caption A two-story house continues to smolder following the McBride Fire in Ruidoso, New Mexico, on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Authorities say firefighters have kept a wind-driven blaze from pushing further into a mountain community in the southern part of the state. (Justin Garcia /The Las Cruces Sun News via AP) Credit: Justin Garcia Credit: Justin Garcia Combined Shape Caption A two-story house continues to smolder following the McBride Fire in Ruidoso, New Mexico, on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Authorities say firefighters have kept a wind-driven blaze from pushing further into a mountain community in the southern part of the state. (Justin Garcia /The Las Cruces Sun News via AP) Credit: Justin Garcia Credit: Justin Garcia

