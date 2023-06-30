X

Crews will rebuild a critical dam in Puerto Rico that was battered by Hurricane Maria

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
51 minutes ago
Officials say a key dam in Puerto Rico that was severely damaged by Hurricane Maria will be rebuilt and improved

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A key dam in Puerto Rico that was severely damaged nearly six years ago by Hurricane Maria will be rebuilt and improved, officials announced Thursday.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will work with Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority on the multimillion-dollar project that is expected to take a decade.

“We are talking about a very complex undertaking,” Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said.

Among the priorities is to install an early warning system, something that was lacking when Hurricane Maria pummeled the U.S. territory as a powerful Category 4 storm in September 2017 and destabilized the dam, forcing authorities to evacuate nearby communities.

Crews have since made emergency repairs to the Guajataca Dam in northwest Puerto Rico, but officials said permanent work will start soon.

The dam provides water for crops in the region and as well as potable water for more than 300,000 people in the area.

In Other News
1
In rural India, summer's heat can be deadly. Ambulance crews see the...
2
Chase Kalisz joins six-timers worlds club with runner-up finish at US...
3
What to stream this weekend: 'The Bachelorette,' Idris Elba, The...
4
All Hail the Rockies! Pea-sized hail makes Coors Field a winter...
5
UN votes to establish independent body to clarify fate of over 130,000...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top