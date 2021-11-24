Croatia OKs purchase of French jets before Macron visit

Croatian officials said earlier that the purchase will be worth 999 million euros and will involve 10 single-seater and two 2-seater F3R Rafale twin-engine aircraft. The first six Rafales are scheduled to be delivered in 2024, with the rest due the following year.

The French jets will replace a few still operational Soviet-era MiG-21s — first developed in the 1950s — whose resources expire in 2024. Most of the MiGs were originally snatched from the Yugoslav military which tried to stop Croatia’s secession from the former Serb-dominated federation.

NATO and European Union member Croatia have faced a mini arms race with neighboring Russian ally Serbia, which has recently received six used MiG-29 fighter jets from Russia and four more of the type from Belarus.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who is to hold talks in Russia with President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, said Wednesday that a “big” announcement on additional military purchases by Serbia could be expected in March.

He didn't elaborate, but there has for years been talk of Russia supplying Serbia with the S-400 surface-to-air missile system, bringing the sophisticated rockets even closer to bordering NATO-member states.