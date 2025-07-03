Croatian court sentences gunman to 50 years for nursing home shooting that killed 6 people

Pahoki, who is a former fighter from an ethnic war in the 1990s in Croatia, walked into the nursing home in Daruvar, in central Croatia, on July 22, initially to pay for his mother's bills. He then opened fire, killing five people on the spot, while one more person died later in a hospital.

Pahoki said during the trial that he didn't feel guilty. It wasn't immediately clear whether he will appeal the verdict.

Such shootings are rare in Croatia, despite many weapons left over from the 1991-1995 war. Daruvar is a small spa town with around 8,500 residents.