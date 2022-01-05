Croatian rescuers praise dog's care for hurt mountain hiker

“(North) curled beside him and warmed him with his body," the rescue service's post said. "His loyalty didn’t stop even when the rescuers came, he was one of us, guarding his man for 13 hours.”

Rescuers said the overnight operation was particularly difficult because of snow, ice and broken tree boughs that blocked access to the spot. A team of 27 took part in the rescue, reaching the pair around midnight and handing over the hiker to medics about 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

“This example could teach us all how to care about each other,” the rescuers said.