Crosby hits 1,500 point mark in career, Pens beat Red Wings

Goaltender Tristan Jarry had 19 saves and improved to 3-0-0 in his career against the Red Wings.

Pius Suter scored for the Red Wings in the second period, his 14th of the season and one shy of his career best set last season. Detroit goalie Ville Husso finished with 23 saves.

Nylander, who was recalled from the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, opened the scoring at 9:25 of the first period. It was his first goal since scoring for the Chicago Blackhawks against the San Jose Sharks in March 2020.

STREAKING

Detroit forward Lucas Raymond extended his point streak to four games with his assist on Suter’s goal. He has 1-5-6 in that span. … With his assist on Crosby’s milestone goal, Letang now has 27 points (7-20-27) in 30 career games against Detroit. … Malkin’s goal gives him 41 points (17-24-41) in 27 games against Detroit.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Host the Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

Red Wings: Host the Dallas Stars on Monday night.

