Crosby, Rodrigues rally Penguins to 5-3 win over Blues

Crosby scored with 7:37 left in the third to tie it 3-3. Crosby, with Niko Mikkola draped on his back, cut across the crease and knocked a rebound past Binnington. Blues coach Craig Berube challenged for goaltender interference, but Crosby’s goal stood. Earlier in the game, Mikkola punched Crosby and the visor cut the bridge of Crosby’s nose, which required stiches.

Rodrigues gave Pittsburgh the lead 12 seconds later on a slap shot from the left faceoff dot. McGinn capped the scoring with 1:39 remaining.

Schenn opened the scoring 20 seconds into the second period with a power-play goal, as Pittsburgh trailed for the first time since a loss at Edmonton on Dec. 1.

Kyrou scored the Blues’ second goal at 8:45, but Rust responded with a highlight-reel power-play goal with 6 1/2 minutes left in the middle period. He knocked a rebound out of the air over Binnington’s shoulder to put Pittsburgh on the board.

Parayko answered 19 seconds later for the Blues, ending DeSmith’s night and making it 3-1 with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.

Rust cut it to 3-2 when he beat Binnington with a wrist shot off the rush with 4:14 remaining in the second.

SCHENN’S BACK

With Schenn’s return to the lineup, the Blues were their healthiest since late November. Robert Bortuzzo is the lone forward currently unavailable because of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.

Schenn last played Dec. 12 against Anaheim, as he missed five games with an upper-body injury. He skated on the left wing alongside Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Buchnevich and played 15:25 with a goal and an assist.

STATS AND STREAKS

Rust, who recorded a hat trick and five points against San Jose on Sunday, has five goals in his last two games. He has six goals and 13 points in his last seven games played. Rodrigues, who also had a hat trick against San Jose, has six goals and 11 points in his last eight games.

Jake Guentzel, who had two assists, has points in each of his last 15 games with 14 goals and 23 points during that span. Crosby has four goals and 19 points in his last 12 games played.

Tarasenko has six goals and 12 points during his six-game point streak. He has six multi-point efforts in his last 10 games with 16 points during that span.

Kyrou, who set a Winter Classic record with two goals and four points, has four goals and eight points in his last three games.

PENGUIN ROSTER UPDATES

Teddy Blueger and Kasperi Kapanen played for the first time since being removed from the league COVID-19 protocols list.

Jeff Carter skated with the team for the first time on Wednesday since he was removed from the COVID-19 protocols, but he did not play. Evgeni Malkin continues to work towards a return from offseason knee surgery, but he missed his 32nd consecutive game.

UP NEXT

Blues: Host Washington on Friday to open a five-game homestand.

Penguins: At Philadelphia on Thursday to begin a six-game trip.

