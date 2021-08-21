Henri thwarts Central Park concert hailing NYC virus rebound

The concert kicked off amid worries about the contagious delta variant of COVID-19.
New York City over the past week has averaged just under 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 a day, according to state statistics. That’s up from just under 200 cases per day in late June. Only about 54% of all city residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.
Those who attended the concert, the majority of tickets for which were handed out for free, had to show proof of vaccination.
Caption
Barry Manilow performs at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert at The Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Credit: Andy Kropa
Credit: Andy Kropa
Caption
Concertgoers exit The Great Lawn in Central Park after organizers cancel the We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert due to approaching thunderstorms on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Credit: Andy Kropa
Credit: Andy Kropa
Caption
Concertgoers attend We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert at the Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Credit: Andy Kropa
Credit: Andy Kropa
Caption
Jon Batiste performs at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert at The Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Credit: Andy Kropa
Credit: Andy Kropa
Caption
LL Cool J performs at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert at The Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Credit: Andy Kropa
Credit: Andy Kropa
Caption
Carlos Santana performs at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert at The Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Credit: Andy Kropa
Credit: Andy Kropa
Caption
Concertgoers attend We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert at the Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Credit: Andy Kropa
Credit: Andy Kropa
Caption
Jennifer Hudson performs with the New York Philharmonic orchestra at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert at The Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Credit: Andy Kropa
Credit: Andy Kropa
Caption
People arrive before the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in New York's Central Park, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. We Love NYC, The Homecoming Concert celebrates its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic despite surging cases and hospitalizations due to the delta variant. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Credit: Jeenah Moon
Credit: Jeenah Moon
Caption
A man wears a T-shirt reading "WE love NYC" before the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in New York's Central Park, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. We Love NYC, The Homecoming Concert celebrate its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic despite surging cases and hospitalizations due to the delta variant. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Credit: Jeenah Moon
Credit: Jeenah Moon
Caption
People gather to protest recent mandates requiring vaccines against the coronavirus before the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in New York's Central Park, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. We Love NYC, The Homecoming Concert celebrates its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic despite surging cases and hospitalizations due to the delta variant. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Credit: Jeenah Moon
Credit: Jeenah Moon
Caption
A man dressed as Uncle Sam protests recent mandates requiring vaccines against the coronavirus before the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in New York's Central Park, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. We Love NYC, The Homecoming Concert celebrates its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic despite surging cases and hospitalizations due to the delta variant. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Credit: Jeenah Moon
Credit: Jeenah Moon
Caption
A staff distributes free masks before the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in New York's Central Park, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. We Love NYC, The Homecoming Concert celebrate its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic despite surging cases and hospitalizations due to the delta variant. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Credit: Jeenah Moon
Credit: Jeenah Moon