Henri thwarts Central Park concert hailing NYC virus rebound

Officials asked concert-goers to leave the park during Barry Manilow’s set amid the threat of lightning. New York City police on Saturday night told concertgoers via Twitter to “calmly move to the nearest exits and proceed to areas outside of the park. This is NOT an emergency."

After some confusion over whether the concert might resume, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted, “While it’s disappointing that tonight’s concert had to end early, the safety of everyone in attendance had to come first.”