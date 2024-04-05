Crowds gather to watch cherry blossoms at peak bloom in Tokyo

Crowds are gathering in Tokyo to enjoy Japan’s famed cherry blossoms, which are blooming later than expected in the capital because of cold weather

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
22 minutes ago
X

TOKYO (AP) — Crowds gathered Friday in Tokyo to enjoy Japan's famed cherry blossoms, which are blooming later than expected in the capital because of cold weather.

Cherry blossoms, known as “sakura” in Japanese, are the nation's favorite flower, and people often have sakura viewing parties beneath the falling pedals. There are picnics and sake drinking.

The trees usually are at peak bloom in late March to early April. That's the same time the country begins a new school and business year.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces book detailing her rapid rise...
2
April nor'easter with heavy, wet snow pounds Northeast, knocks out...
3
Total solar eclipse forecast: Will your city have clear skies Monday?
4
Rescue teams searching for family feared trapped in rockslide following...
5
After six months of war, Israel's isolation grows with no end in sight
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top