Cruise ships adding sports betting options for passengers

“We’ve found an ideal partner in Carnival Corporation and look forward to providing our sports betting and iGaming products to its millions of passengers,” BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said in a statement. “This is another great opportunity for us to further expand BetMGM’s footprint.”

The ships already offer casino gambling with slots, table games and poker. Friday's deal adds sports betting and online casino gambling to the mix to complement the physical shipboard casinos.

The two companies will collaborate on marketing and promotions.

Sports betting is growing rapidly in the U.S. In the four years since a U.S. Supreme Court decision clearing the way for any state to offer legal sports betting, Americans had wagered over $125 billion as of mid-May.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC