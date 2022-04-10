Cruz homers, keys Nats over Mets 4-2 with 8th-inning hit

Kyle Finnegan (1-0) pitched a perfect eighth, and Tanner Rainey worked around Mark Canha's leadoff single in the ninth for his first save.

New York had been trying for its fifth 4-0 starts, its first since 2012. The Mets have not swept the Nationals in Washington since 2018.

Erick Fedde became Washington's first starter to pitch five innings, allowing two runs and five hits. Francisco Lindor’s first homer tied the game in a 34-pitch fifth, when Canha hit a go-ahead single.

Mets starter Carlos Carrasco retired 15 consecutive batters after allowing a first-inning single to Josh Bell. Carrasco allowed two hits, struck out five and walked none in 5 2/3 innings.

BEREAVEMENT

Mets closer Edwin Díaz remains away from the team after the death of his grandfather. He is expected to rejoin the team Monday in Philadelphia and is eligible to be activated Tuesday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: OF Starling Marte was not in Sunday’s starting lineup. Marte had oblique soreness at the start of spring training. Showalter said Marte “feels great” but the manager wants to be cautious.

Nationals: RHP Aníbal Sánchez is “doubtful” for Monday’s expected start in Atlanta because of a stiff neck. The Nationals also placed RHP Mason Thompson (right biceps strain) on the 10-day injured list. RHP Hunter Harvey was recalled from Triple-A Rochester.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Taijuan Walker will make his season debut Monday in Philadelphia.

Nationals: Were unsure who will start Monday in Atlanta.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Washington Nationals designated hitter Nelson Cruz tosses his bat as he watches his solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon Caption Washington Nationals designated hitter Nelson Cruz tosses his bat as he watches his solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Caption New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, left, listens as manager Buck Showalter (11) talks during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon Caption New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, left, listens as manager Buck Showalter (11) talks during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Caption New York Mets' Francisco Lindor celebrates his solo home run with manager Buck Showalter, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon Caption New York Mets' Francisco Lindor celebrates his solo home run with manager Buck Showalter, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Caption New York Mets' Mark Canha reacts after striking out during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon Caption New York Mets' Mark Canha reacts after striking out during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Caption New York Mets' Francisco Lindor watches his solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon Caption New York Mets' Francisco Lindor watches his solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Caption New York Mets' Francisco Lindor runs the bases for his solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon Caption New York Mets' Francisco Lindor runs the bases for his solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Caption Washington Nationals relief pitcher Steve Cishek throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon Caption Washington Nationals relief pitcher Steve Cishek throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Caption Washington Nationals pitching coach Jim Hickey, left, talks with starting pitcher Erick Fedde and catcher Keibert Ruiz during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon Caption Washington Nationals pitching coach Jim Hickey, left, talks with starting pitcher Erick Fedde and catcher Keibert Ruiz during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon