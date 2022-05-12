Crypto meltdown prompts Yellen to call for new regulation

A Federal Reserve report released Monday outlines how stable coins are vulnerable to runs.

“Terra broke the buck and this morning and yesterday the largest stable coin Tether also broke the buck,” referring to another token that dropped below its dollar peg this week.

Yellen was also questioned at the hearing on the root cause of inflation, which has driven up prices, and how the administration plans to combat rising energy, housing and food costs.

She said the administration is doing what it can to address supply chain issues and other contributors to inflation.

“We have a really good strong labor market, we have household balance sheets that are in good shape,” as well as a strong banking sector, Yellen said.

“All of those things suggest that the Fed has a path to bring down inflation without causing a recession,” she said.